India logged 28.15L cybercrimes in 2025, sextortion, investment frauds rampant
India reported 28.15 lakh cybercrime incidents in 2025—a sharp 24% rise from 2024—yet total money lost to these crimes dropped slightly to ₹22,495 crore.
The Union Home Ministry's latest data shows more people are falling victim online, even as quick action by banks and police helps limit the damage.
Investment frauds, sextortion among biggest concerns
Investment frauds—think Ponzi schemes and fake crypto deals—were behind most of the financial hit, making up 76% of losses and over a third of cases.
Sextortion was also worryingly common, accounting for nearly one in five reports.
Meanwhile, phishing, ransomware, and identity theft are becoming go-to tricks for scammers as they adopt more sophisticated technology.
On a positive note, more cybercrime police stations have opened up across India, and new systems like I4C have helped block thousands of crores in fraud before it could reach scammers' pockets.