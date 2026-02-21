India logged 28.15L cybercrimes in 2025, sextortion, investment frauds rampant

Investment frauds, sextortion among biggest concerns

Investment frauds—think Ponzi schemes and fake crypto deals—were behind most of the financial hit, making up 76% of losses and over a third of cases.

Sextortion was also worryingly common, accounting for nearly one in five reports.

Meanwhile, phishing, ransomware, and identity theft are becoming go-to tricks for scammers as they adopt more sophisticated technology.

On a positive note, more cybercrime police stations have opened up across India, and new systems like I4C have helped block thousands of crores in fraud before it could reach scammers' pockets.