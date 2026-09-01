India makes counterterrorism top priority in SCO Bishkek Declaration

SCO members united to condemn terrorism in all forms and called for better coordination through a new Universal Centre for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO Member States.

The amendment to the SCO Charter to include English as an official and working language of the grouping got the green light, along with plans to boost youth and scientific exchanges.

The summit marked SCO's 25th anniversary: India, Pakistan, Iran, and Belarus are now full members focused on regional security and cooperation.