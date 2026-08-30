India may send electricity a month early to flood-hit Nepal
India
India might start sending electricity to Nepal a month earlier than usual, after major floods on August 26 knocked out a big chunk of Nepal's power supply, about 550 megawatts.
With several power plants offline, Nepal is hoping India can step in and help cover the shortfall.
India confident grid can supply Nepal
Indian officials say their grid can easily handle extra demand from Nepal without affecting anyone at home.
The Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur link between the two countries is still running smoothly.
Meanwhile, Indian-backed projects in Nepal haven't been affected by the floods and are still on track, keeping energy cooperation strong between the neighbors.