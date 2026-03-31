India Meteorological Department: Delhi records hottest March in 4 years
India
Delhi is wrapping up its hottest March in four years, with average maximum temperatures hitting 32.5 degrees Celsius, well above the usual 29.9 degrees Celsius, says the India Meteorological Department.
Early March felt even hotter, averaging 33.7 degrees Celsius compared to the normal 28 degrees Celsius for that period.
Rain eased Delhi, IMD expects warming
Some rain from western disturbances gave Delhi a short break from the heat after March 15, cooling things down a bit.
But don't pack away your summer gear just yet: the India Meteorological Department expects temperatures to stay around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius on March 31 and climb as high as 38 degrees Celsius by April 3.