India Meteorological Department forecasts rain for north India soon India Jun 26, 2026

North India's been sweating it out with the monsoon running late, but there's hope on the horizon.

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says a tropical weather system over the Indian Ocean should help bring rain to states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh within the next few days, so some much-needed relief is on its way.