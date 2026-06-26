India Meteorological Department forecasts rain for north India soon
India
North India's been sweating it out with the monsoon running late, but there's hope on the horizon.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says a tropical weather system over the Indian Ocean should help bring rain to states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh within the next few days, so some much-needed relief is on its way.
India's rainfall shortfall 40% to 47%
This year's monsoon showed up late and has been pretty weak so far. India's overall rainfall is 40% to 47% below normal, with central India hit hardest.
Because of this, early July rains are super important for recharging soil moisture and helping farmers start their delayed kharif crops.
Everyone's watching the skies, hoping for that cool change soon.