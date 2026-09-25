India Meteorological Department issues red orange alerts for Uttarakhand
India
Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out red and orange alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds from tonight through September 28.
Bageshwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar are on high alert, and there's even a chance of snowfall above 4,000 meters.
Over 33 roads blocked in Uttarakhand
Travel is already tough: more than 33 roads are blocked across the state (including 14 in Chamoli and 10 in Dehradun), and rockfalls are slowing things down on NH-9.
Helicopter rides to Kedarnath might get called off too.
Authorities are urging pilgrims, tourists, and commuters to skip nonessential travel and vulnerable areas because of possible landslides, flash floods, and interruptions to power or water.