India Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Bengaluru today
Heads up, Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today, March 30, 2026, with light rain and thunderstorms expected.
Temperatures will range from a warm 21 Celsius to 34 Celsius, and you might notice some pretty gusty winds hitting up to 40km per hour in the afternoon.
IPL opener may face weather disruptions
The weather might throw a wrench into local plans, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
More showers and storms are likely this week, which could mean traffic delays or minor flooding in low-lying spots.
The IMD advises avoiding unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and remaining indoors during thunderstorms, while residents should keep an eye on updates and ensure drains are clear to avoid waterlogging.