India Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Bengaluru today

IPL opener may face weather disruptions

The weather might throw a wrench into local plans, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

More showers and storms are likely this week, which could mean traffic delays or minor flooding in low-lying spots.

The IMD advises avoiding unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and remaining indoors during thunderstorms, while residents should keep an eye on updates and ensure drains are clear to avoid waterlogging.