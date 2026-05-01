India Meteorological Department warns of heat waves in May 2026
India
Heads up: May 2026 is set to be a scorcher in parts of India.
The IMD says regions like the Himalayan foothills, east coast states, Gujarat, and Maharashtra should expect more heat wave days than usual.
Minimum temperatures are likely to stay above normal across many parts of the country.
IMD flags uneven rainfall across India
While some areas in northwest and central India might get a break with normal or even cooler temperatures,
The IMD says above-normal heatwave days are likely in some parts of the foothills of the Himalayas, east coast states, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Rainfall will be a mixed bag: some places could see more rain than usual, but others (especially in the east and northeast) might get less.