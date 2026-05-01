India Meteorological Department warns of warmer May across Tamil Nadu
India
Get ready for a warm May in Tamil Nadu: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says most places will see higher-than-normal temperatures, and even the nights might feel extra toasty.
Only some parts of the Western Ghats may catch a break from the heat.
IMD expects Tamil Nadu rain, heatwaves
Here's a twist: IMD also expects above-normal rainfall this month, which could help cool things down at times.
Still, coastal areas like the Cauvery delta should watch out for three to five heatwave days.
Farmers have been given special tips from IMD to help protect their crops during these unusual weather swings.