India mobilizes relief for Nepal after flash flood kills 626
India
After a devastating flash flood hit Nepal on August 26, claiming 626 lives, India is stepping in to help.
The Indian Embassy in Nepal has set up a 24/7 helpline and is coordinating relief efforts, while special flights carrying medical supplies and essentials have been dispatched to support those affected.
NDRF active on UP Bihar border
India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is now active along the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border to handle emergencies quickly, with evacuation plans ready if needed.
Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel thanked India for its solidarity.
Meanwhile, Punjab Congress President and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring urged authorities to keep searching for missing Indians and make sure no one is left behind during this crisis.