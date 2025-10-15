India, Mongolia seal 10 agreements, boost ties in multiple sectors
India and Mongolia have reaffirmed and celebrated their nearly decade-old strategic partnership during a meeting on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa sealed the deal by signing 10 agreements in Delhi.
The talks also touched on India's big investment in a Mongolian oil refinery and new training programs for Mongolia's armed forces.
E-visas for Mongolian citizens to visit India
This partnership means deeper cultural connections—like linking Ladakh with Mongolia's Arkhangai Province—and India backing its largest-ever overseas project: a $1.7 billion oil refinery in Mongolia.
Both countries are teaming up to digitize a million ancient manuscripts, send a Sanskrit teacher to Mongolia, and explore joint projects in energy, minerals, and digital tech.
Plus, Mongolian citizens will now get free e-visas to visit India, making travel way simpler.