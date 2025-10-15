India, Mongolia seal 10 agreements, boost ties in multiple sectors India Oct 15, 2025

India and Mongolia have reaffirmed and celebrated their nearly decade-old strategic partnership during a meeting on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa sealed the deal by signing 10 agreements in Delhi.

The talks also touched on India's big investment in a Mongolian oil refinery and new training programs for Mongolia's armed forces.