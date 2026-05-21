India moves to assist ships stranded near Strait of Hormuz
India is stepping in to help its ships stranded near the busy Strait of Hormuz, where rising tensions have disrupted global shipping and put the country's energy imports at risk.
Officials say Indian oil tankers will only get moving again when it's safe for them to travel.
Shipping Corporation of India awaits approvals
Indian authorities are teaming up with the Ministry of External Affairs to keep an eye on things and work out a safe plan.
The Shipping Corporation of India has ships ready but is waiting for a green light from both the navy and oil refiners.
Once security is sorted, ship movement should start up again, slowly but surely.
Hormuz handles almost 20% global oil
The Strait of Hormuz handles almost 20% of the world's oil, so any trouble here can mean big headaches for India and global energy supplies.
With tensions running high, making sure these ships get home safely is a top priority right now.