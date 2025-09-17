'New India doesn't fear...nuclear threats': Modi warns Pakistan on birthday  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed on Wednesday that India is not afraid of nuclear threats as he praised the success of Operation Sindoor on his 75th birthday in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. "Indian forces can enter houses to bring down enemies....New India is not afraid of nuclear threats," he said. He appears to be referring to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's earlier threat to take down "half the world" if Islamabad faces an existential threat in a future conflict with India.

Terrorism response 'New India strikes terrorists inside their homes' "We obliterated terror launch pads during Operation Sindoor. The Jaish terrorists exposed Pakistan," he added. "Just yesterday, the nation and the world witnessed another Pakistani terrorist tearfully narrating his ordeal. This is a new India. It does not fear anyone's nuclear threats....new India that strikes terrorists inside their own homes," he said. In a video that surfaced recently, Jaish commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri admitted Masood Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" in the Bahawalpur attack during Op Sindoor.

Operational base Kashmiri appeals to unite under 'Mission-e-Mustafa' Kashmiri also revealed that Pakistan's Balakot region was the operational base for Azhar's missions. He said orders for Jaish terrorists' funerals after Op Sindoor came from Pakistan's General Headquarters (GHQ), with generals dispatched on the army chief's orders. Kashmiri also admitted Operation Sindoor had rattled militant networks and appealed to unite under "Mission-e-Mustafa," calling for a revival of jihad despite setbacks.