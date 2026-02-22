India on track to become 3rd-largest economy: Pralhad Joshi India Feb 22, 2026

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared at Davos that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, crediting Prime Minister Modi's mantra of reform, perform and transform and then quoted "Reform, Perform, Transform and Inform."

He highlighted how India has jumped from a fragile spot around 2016 to being set to become the world's third-largest economy.