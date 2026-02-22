India on track to become 3rd-largest economy: Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared at Davos that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, crediting Prime Minister Modi's mantra of reform, perform and transform and then quoted "Reform, Perform, Transform and Inform."
He highlighted how India has jumped from a fragile spot around 2016 to being set to become the world's third-largest economy.
Global economic driver
Joshi pointed out that India is now seen as a global economic driver thanks to steady growth and stable policies.
He emphasized the country's huge focus on renewable energy.
Discussed green energy investment opportunities with international leaders
At the World Economic Forum, Joshi told PTI he discussed green energy investment opportunities with international leaders.
He told PTI that the world trusts India's renewable progress and that renewables are affordable.