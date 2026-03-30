India opens 1st-time 15-day online self-enumeration portal for Census
India
Big update for India's Census this year: no more digging up documents!
For the first time, you can fill out your Census info online through a self-enumeration portal, open for a 15-day self-enumeration window preceding the first phase (Houselisting and Housing Census), as notified by each state and union territory.
It's all about making things smoother and more accessible.
Census commissioner: fieldwork imminent, data protected
Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan says preparations are nearly done, with fieldwork set to commence in several states within a few days.
To keep your data safe, special data centers have been classified as "Critical Information Infrastructure."
Plus, your personal details are protected by law, so they won't be shared in court or under RTI.