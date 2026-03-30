India opens 1st-time 15-day online self-enumeration portal for Census India Mar 30, 2026

Big update for India's Census this year: no more digging up documents!

For the first time, you can fill out your Census info online through a self-enumeration portal, open for a 15-day self-enumeration window preceding the first phase (Houselisting and Housing Census), as notified by each state and union territory.

It's all about making things smoother and more accessible.