India opens 1st underwater museum off Sindhudurg coast to divers
India
India just got its first underwater museum now developed off the Sindhudurg coast in Maharashtra.
The star here is the ex-INS Guldar, a retired navy warship that was sunk on May 19 to create an artificial reef, so you can actually dive down and explore a real shipwreck about 22 meters below the surface.
Konkan museum to boost marine tourism
The museum is all about making marine tourism big in the Konkan region. You can try scuba diving, guided wreck tours, underwater photography, and even marine education programs.
Not into diving? There's a submarine facility coming soon so you can still check out the underwater scene without getting wet.
The project also focuses on eco-friendly tourism and hopes to bring new jobs to the area.