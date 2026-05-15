India raises gasoline and diesel prices by ₹3 per liter
India
India just saw its first gasoline and diesel price hike in almost 4 years, a ₹3 per liter jump on Friday, May 15, 2026.
But compared to what's happening globally, that's pretty mild: gasoline prices here went up by only 3.2% and diesel by 3.4%, even though oil prices are still more than $100 a barrel.
Global spikes far exceed India's rise
While other countries like Myanmar, Malaysia, and the US faced huge spikes (think Myanmar's diesel up by 112% and US gasoline up by nearly 45%), India managed to keep things much steadier.
The government says it's working to protect people from big shocks at the pump, keeping fuel costs more under control than most places right now.