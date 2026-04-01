India ramps up piped natural gas to reduce LPG reliance
India
India is ramping up piped natural gas (PNG) connections to households, hoping to avoid future fuel shortages like those caused by recent Gulf tensions.
Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal has told city gas companies to upgrade and expand quickly, so the country doesn't have to rely so much on imported LPG.
India eases CGD approvals and fees
The government is making it easier for city gas projects to get approvals and with reasonable fees for laying and operating CGD infrastructure, clearing old hurdles that slowed things down.
Mittal pointed out that supply crises show where planning falls short, and said switching more homes from LPG cylinders to PNG is key for better energy security in the long run.