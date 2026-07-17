India reaches 98% 1st-dose, 95% 2-dose measles coverage in 2025
India
Big win for public health: India reached 95% coverage for both doses of the measles vaccine in 2025 and 98% for the first dose.
For the first time ever, India is off the list of countries with the most unvaccinated kids, even though about 4.53 lakh children still missed their shots.
Global increase: 18L unvaccinated since 2019
India's vaccination rates have bounced back beyond pre-pandemic levels, thanks to focused strategies tackling hesitancy and supply issues.
Globally, things aren't as rosy: 18 lakh more kids went unvaccinated since 2019.
For context, Nigeria managed only 44% coverage, leaving around 32 lakh children without protection.