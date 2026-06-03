India reaches nearly 20% ethanol blending in fuel, government says
India
India just reached nearly 20% ethanol blending in fuel, a huge jump from just 1.4% back in 2014.
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared the news, saying strong policies helped make this possible by boosting energy security and helping lower crude oil imports.
It's all about making India less dependent on global oil markets.
Nationwide rollout boosts ethanol demand
What started as a small project in 10 states has now gone nationwide, creating demand for millions of extra liters of ethanol.
The move is part of India's push for cleaner fuels and supports both farmers and the energy sector.
India is following in the footsteps of countries like Brazil and the US which have been using biofuels for years.