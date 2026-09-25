India rebuts Pakistan's Kashmir claims at U.N., cites minority persecution
At a recent U.N. Human Rights Council session, India firmly pushed back against Pakistan's claims on Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi called Kashmir an "inseparable part" of India and urged Pakistan to leave the areas it "illegally occupies."
He also highlighted how minorities in Pakistan, like Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and some Muslim groups, face ongoing persecution and forced conversions.
India rejects Pakistan IWT interpretation
Tyagi brought up the 1990 displacement of Kashmiri Pandits by terrorists backed by Pakistan, saying this tragedy affected many communities.
He accused Pakistan of fueling cross-border terrorism while deflecting blame.
Separately, India's foreign ministry dismissed Pakistan's interpretation of a recent Indus Waters Treaty ruling, insisting that India stands firm on its legal position internationally.