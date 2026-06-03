India receives 4th S-400 Sudarshan batch from Russia, 128 missiles
India
India has received its fourth batch of S-400 Sudarshan air defense systems from Russia, part of a deal signed back in 2018.
This delivery brings 16 vehicles, including command units, radars, and launchers carrying a total of 128 missiles and cover distances from 120km to 380km.
India plans 5 more S-400 squadrons
With this latest squadron, four out of five contracted S-400 units are now in place (three already active, one more to go). The system is designed to take down everything from fighter jets and cruise missiles.
Looking ahead, India plans to buy five more squadrons and is also developing its own long-range defense tech under Project Kusha, with Solar Industries helping build it.