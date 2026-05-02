India records 256.1 GW peak demand with coal and solar
India
With summer heat and El Nino pushing electricity use to new highs, India is leaning on both coal and solar power to keep the lights on.
On April 25, 2026, demand hit a record 256.1 GW: coal plants supplied about two-thirds of that, while solar chipped in over one-fifth.
India adds 44.61 GW solar FY2025-26
India just added 44.61 GW of solar capacity in FY2025-26, more than double FY2024-25's numbers.
This big boost shows how serious the country is about mixing renewables into its energy game, aiming for a more reliable and sustainable power supply even when demand spikes.