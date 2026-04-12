India rejects China's renaming, calls Arunachal Pradesh integral and inalienable
India
India isn't having it with China's recent attempt to rename spots in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Ministry of External Affairs called the move "mischievous attempts" and made it clear that changing names doesn't change reality: Arunachal is, and remains, an "integral and inalienable part" of India.
India urges mutual respect from China
India's government says these "fictitious names" could hurt ongoing efforts to improve relations with China.
They've urged China to avoid actions that bring negativity, emphasizing the need for mutual respect while firmly standing up for India's sovereignty.