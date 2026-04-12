India rejects China's renaming, calls Arunachal Pradesh integral and inalienable India Apr 12, 2026

India isn't having it with China's recent attempt to rename spots in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs called the move "mischievous attempts" and made it clear that changing names doesn't change reality: Arunachal is, and remains, an "integral and inalienable part" of India.