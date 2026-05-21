India repatriates over 3,300 seafarers from West Asia, ports operational India May 21, 2026

India just helped over 3,300 seafarers return home from West Asia, thanks to a coordinated effort by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Even with regional tensions heating up, there have been no reported incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels or foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian crew members in the past 72 hours.

All Indian ports are open and running smoothly, and fuel supplies across the country remain steady.