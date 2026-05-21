India repatriates over 3,300 seafarers from West Asia, ports operational
India just helped over 3,300 seafarers return home from West Asia, thanks to a coordinated effort by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Even with regional tensions heating up, there have been no reported incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels or foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian crew members in the past 72 hours.
All Indian ports are open and running smoothly, and fuel supplies across the country remain steady.
Government keeps supplies flowing, fuels stable
13 Indian-flagged ships and one Indian-owned vessel are still operating in the region.
The government is working with coordination from the nearest ports and the MEA to keep food and essentials flowing to crews safely.
Freight rates, which had spiked earlier, are finally dropping.
Authorities also reassured everyone that gasoline, diesel, and stocks are stable nationwide.