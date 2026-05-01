India rolls out its 1st barrier-free toll at Choryasi Plaza
India
No more stopping at toll booths. India just rolled out its first barrier-free toll system at the Choryasi Plaza near Surat.
This new setup lets cars cruise through without slowing down, aiming to cut travel time and ease highway congestion.
It is a big step in NHAI's push to make road travel across the country faster and fully digital.
Sensors use FASTag and plate billing
Overhead sensors and cameras spot your car as you drive by, using FASTag RFID stickers for instant payments.
If you do not have FASTag, cameras grab your license plate and send you a digital bill.
The goal? Smoother trips, less pollution, and up to 30% faster journeys, though getting everyone on board with FASTag is still a work in progress.