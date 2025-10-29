LOADING...
Major Indian cities sinking due to over-extraction of groundwater: Study
More than 2,400 buildings are at high risk of structural damage

By Snehil Singh
Oct 29, 2025
12:06 pm
A new study has revealed that over-extraction of groundwater is causing land subsidence in India's major cities. The research, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, found that nearly 878 square kilometers of urban land are sinking. This phenomenon poses a serious threat to infrastructure development in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Over 2,400 buildings at risk

The study analyzed satellite radar data from 2015 to 2023, covering around 13 million buildings across five cities. It found that more than 2,400 buildings in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai are at high risk of structural damage due to land subsidence, with 20,000 more that could become vulnerable within the next 50 years. "When cities pump more water from aquifers than nature can replenish, the ground quite literally sinks," said Susanna Werth, a co-author of the paper.

India is the world's largest user of groundwater

According to a 2022 World Bank report, India is the world's largest user of groundwater, extracting more than China and the United States combined. The report said that falling groundwater levels have already threatened nearly two-thirds of India's districts, or 63 percent. The country's agricultural industry is its biggest consumer of this resource. However, most regions in India are already facing high water stress levels.

Land subsidence increases risks of flooding, earthquakes

The study also highlighted that land subsidence increases the risks of flooding and earthquakes. Uneven sinking can weaken building foundations and damage utility lines. This issue isn't unique to India; cities like Venice, Bangkok, and New Jersey are also grappling with similar problems due to aquifer depletion. Meanwhile, Indonesia is even preparing to move its capital as Jakarta sinks due to aquifer depletion.