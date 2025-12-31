India says "no thanks" to China's mediation claims in Operation Sindoor standoff India Dec 31, 2025

India has pushed back against China's claim that it helped broker a ceasefire during the tense Operation Sindoor standoff with Pakistan in May 2025.

According to Indian sources, there was no outside intervention—Pakistan reached out directly to India's military for a truce.

This directly contradicts Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who recently said China played a mediating role between the two rivals.