India says "no thanks" to China's mediation claims in Operation Sindoor standoff
India has pushed back against China's claim that it helped broker a ceasefire during the tense Operation Sindoor standoff with Pakistan in May 2025.
According to Indian sources, there was no outside intervention—Pakistan reached out directly to India's military for a truce.
This directly contradicts Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who recently said China played a mediating role between the two rivals.
What else is going on?
Interestingly, even with these mixed signals, things between India and China seem to be looking up.
Flights are running again and visa services are back, hinting at a slow but steady improvement in their diplomatic ties.