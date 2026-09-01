India seeking sustainable way forward for Chabahar port project
India is trying to keep the Chabahar Port project on track, despite regional tensions and new rules making things tricky.
After PM Modi met Iran's President Pezeshkian at the SCO summit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India is in discussion and in touch with various stakeholders to find a sustainable way forward for the project, which has a role in this region that would be beneficial to many stakeholders.
Pezeshkian thanks India for peace support
President Pezeshkian thanked India for supporting regional peace, saying that long conflicts help no one.
Misri shared that PM Modi has been talking with world leaders since it started in late February.
Even with global challenges, trade between India and Iran continues through private channels, and Chabahar remains the subject of ongoing discussions on India's plans in the region.