India seeks free and safe passage through Strait of Hormuz
India's government is asking for "free and safe passage" for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global trade, while clarifying there's no talk with Iran about new shipping tolls.
With regional conflicts simmering, Indians in Iran—about 7,500 people—are being told to leave via Armenia or Azerbaijan.
This comes just ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the United Arab Emirates on April 11-12.
Indian missions repatriated nearly 850,000 people
Flight routes are a mess right now due to airspace closures around the region.
Indian missions have helped nearly 850,000 people get home from places like Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates since late February.
Some countries' airspace (like Kuwait) is closed off completely, so travelers are rerouting through others.
Meanwhile, India's petroleum minister is in Qatar checking on energy supplies, especially methanol, which is vital for making medicines back home.