India seeks free and safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

Indian missions repatriated nearly 850,000 people

Flight routes are a mess right now due to airspace closures around the region.

Indian missions have helped nearly 850,000 people get home from places like Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates since late February.

Some countries' airspace (like Kuwait) is closed off completely, so travelers are rerouting through others.

Meanwhile, India's petroleum minister is in Qatar checking on energy supplies, especially methanol, which is vital for making medicines back home.