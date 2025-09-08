Next Article
India seeks new export markets after US imposes tariffs
India is on the hunt for fresh export markets after the US suddenly hit key farm products—like shrimp, rice, pulses, and spices—with a steep 50% tariff.
Officials say they're also working to cut back on imports of things like genetically modified soybeans and dairy, aiming for more self-reliance.
Why is India looking for new buyers?
These US tariffs put serious pressure on India's $87 billion in total exports to the US and could hurt farmers' incomes.
By finding new buyers and boosting local production, India hopes to protect its farmers from global trade shocks and keep prices fair—especially as trade tensions with the US heat up in 2025.