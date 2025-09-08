SC to hear petitions challenging online gaming ban
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear three major petitions against the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
These cases—originally filed in Karnataka, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh—challenge the law that bans real-money online games, including popular skill-based options like fantasy sports and online rummy.
The government asked for all cases to be combined so there's no confusion over how the law gets interpreted.
What petitioners are arguing
By bringing all these challenges together, the Supreme Court aims to settle big questions about gaming laws once and for all.
Petitioners argue the ban hurts their right to do business and unfairly lumps skill games with gambling.
The outcome could shape how online gaming works in India—and whether your favorite apps stay legal or not—so it's definitely one to watch if you're into gaming or tech.