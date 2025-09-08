Why RGV-AR Rahman never worked together after 'Daud'

Ram Gopal Varma 's iconic film Rangeela, starring Aamir Khan , Urmila Matondkar , and Jackie Shroff , has completed three decades! The romantic musical was a departure from Varma's previous dark films like Shiva and Raat. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that Rangeela was a tribute to two Hollywood films he loved: The Sound Of Music and Singing In The Rain. He also spoke about his collaborations with AR Rahman .

Rahman's pace Varma on working with Rahman Varma opened up about his experience working with Rahman on Rangeela (1995). He said, "You need a lot of patience to work with him. He works at his own pace. I like doing things yesterday. He likes doing them day after tomorrow." "I didn't have the patience. So, after Rangeela and Daud (1997), we never worked together again." The film marked Rahman's debut as a Hindi film composer with an original score.

Character development Why 'Rangeela' is like 'The Sound of Music' for Varma Varma revealed that he deliberately avoided negative characters in Rangeela, inspired by The Sound Of Music, which he called the first film he saw without an antagonist. He shot in a real middle-class house to depict Matondkar and her family's lifestyle. "When people say I made Urmila's career in Rangeela, I completely disagree," Varma said, adding that success is about getting the "right opportunity" for any actor. He also expressed a desire to make another film in the Rangeela genre.

Casting insights Khan's character was based on a street goon Varma shared that Khan's character was based on a street goonda he knew in Hyderabad. He also revealed that Matondkar was chosen for Rangeela because she had danced well when the choreographer didn't show up for a song during their previous collaboration, Drohi.