Raj Kundra on bouncing back from tough times: Watch
Raj Kundra, usually in the news for his business moves and controversies, just stepped into Punjabi films with "Mehar."
At a recent promo event, he opened up about bouncing back from tough times, saying, "Life mein main bahot baar gira hoon, toota hoon but khatam nahi hua... Punjab bhi aisa hi hai, hum girenge, tootenge.. par khatam nahi honge.. sabko pyaar dene ke liya dhanyawaad."
His words struck a chord with the crowd.
More about 'Mehar'
"Mehar," directed by Rakesh Mehta and released on September 5, 2025, also brings Geeta Basra back to acting after a long break.
Before the film hit theaters, Kundra promised to donate all first-day worldwide earnings to help Punjab flood victims—a gesture that got people talking even as he faces ongoing legal issues involving him and his wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra.