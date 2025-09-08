Raj Kundra on bouncing back from tough times: Watch Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

Raj Kundra, usually in the news for his business moves and controversies, just stepped into Punjabi films with "Mehar."

At a recent promo event, he opened up about bouncing back from tough times, saying, "Life mein main bahot baar gira hoon, toota hoon but khatam nahi hua... Punjab bhi aisa hi hai, hum girenge, tootenge.. par khatam nahi honge.. sabko pyaar dene ke liya dhanyawaad."

His words struck a chord with the crowd.