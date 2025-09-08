'Bigg Boss 19': Kunickaa-Tanya's kitchen spat turns into full-blown war
Bigg Boss 19 just saw a big fallout between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal, all starting with a kitchen mishap—Tanya found a worm in her ladyfinger, and Kunickaa's sarcastic comments about her time in the kitchen quickly turned things tense.
The argument gets personal
The argument got personal when Tanya pushed back against being called "Daddy's princess" and criticized Kunickaa's views on women's empowerment.
With nominations coming up, this spat has turned into a real rivalry.
Tanya threatens to take revenge during nominations
Now, Tanya has openly said she'll take revenge during nominations.
While the two had patched things up after earlier fights this season, this latest clash seems deeper—shaking up alliances and adding more drama to Bigg Boss 19's already intense atmosphere.