'Anupamaa' episode: Devika's health worries Anupama; Rahi's loyalty questioned Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

In the latest "Anupamaa" episode, Anupama stumbles upon a medical file that makes her worry about her friend Devika—even though Devika brushes it off.

At the same time, drama brews in the Kothari house as Gautam warns Vasundhara about Rahi possibly switching sides to help Anupama.

Through it all, the Shah family steps up to cheer Anupama on as she faces new challenges.