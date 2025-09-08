Next Article
'Anupamaa' episode: Devika's health worries Anupama; Rahi's loyalty questioned
In the latest "Anupamaa" episode, Anupama stumbles upon a medical file that makes her worry about her friend Devika—even though Devika brushes it off.
At the same time, drama brews in the Kothari house as Gautam warns Vasundhara about Rahi possibly switching sides to help Anupama.
Through it all, the Shah family steps up to cheer Anupama on as she faces new challenges.
Devika gives Anupama pep talk
The episode wraps up with Devika encouraging Anupama to chase her dreams no matter what stands in her way.
With rivalry heating up and loyal friends by her side, "Anupamaa" keeps spotlighting how important support systems are when life gets tough.