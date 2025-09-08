Box office collection: 'Param Sundari' becomes Janhvi's 3rd-highest grosser

Looking at Janhvi's other top earners and upcoming projects

Param Sundari saw some ups and downs during the weekdays but still finished its first week at ₹39.75 crore, adding another ₹1.85 crore in week two.

This puts it just behind Dhadak (₹74.19 crore) and Devara - Part 1 (₹62.12 crore) among her top earners.

Up next, Janhvi will star opposite Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, out October 2, and she's also part of Ram Charan's Peddi—which recently paused filming in Mumbai due to the passing of Allu Arjun's grandmother and Ram Charan returning home.