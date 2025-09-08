Priya Bapat recalls losing major roles to star kids

Priya Bapat, known for her roles in Andhera and City of Dreams, recently completed 25 years in the entertainment industry. Despite her success, she feels that the struggle is far from over. She told ETimes, "OTT is a blessing for actors like me, but the struggle continues." "After bagging a lead role in Nagesh Kukunoor 's project, I thought I had arrived, but even after the first two seasons, there were no offers."

Career transition Transition from Marathi to Hindi cinema Bapat, who has been part of several well-known Marathi films and Bollywood movies like Visfot and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., started her career as a child artist. Reflecting on her transition from Marathi cinema to Hindi projects, she said, "Nothing was smooth. The struggle was very real." "After Munna..., casting directors would call me for big roles in big-banner films. I auditioned for almost every major project, but those roles went to star kids."

OTT impact Views on regional content on OTT platforms Bapat feels that OTT platforms have been a game-changer for actors like her as they provide a wider audience reach. However, she also feels that regional content is underrepresented on these platforms. "Except for the south, other regional industries need to create more compelling stories to make the most of this opportunity," she said. She added that her real challenges came from Hindi content, which pushed her into new zones as Marathi cinema and theater gave her fantastic stories.