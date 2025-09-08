'The Voice of Hind Rajab' wins Silver Lion at Venice

'Father Mother Sister Brother' takes home Golden Lion

The film moved audiences so much it earned a 23-minute standing ovation. Jim Jarmusch's Father Mother Sister Brother won the top Golden Lion award.

Other big winners included Toni Servillo (best actor for La Grazia), Xin Zhilei (best actress for The Sun Rises On Us All), and Benny Safdie (best director for The Smashing Machine).

Interestingly, some buzzworthy films from directors like Kathryn Bigelow and Guillermo del Toro left empty-handed—just goes to show how unpredictable festivals can be!