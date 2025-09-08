Delhi Lok Adalat on September 13: Settle your traffic fines

How to participate

To participate, just download your challan from the Delhi Traffic Police website (they allow up to 60,000 downloads per day), print it out, and bring it along with your vehicle registration and ID.

Private vehicle owners can settle up to five notices and two challans per vehicle; commercial vehicles get two per vehicle.

The Lok Adalat held on March 8 cleared over 1.5 lakh challans—so this is a real chance to wipe the slate clean if you've got tickets piling up.