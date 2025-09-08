Delhi Lok Adalat on September 13: Settle your traffic fines
Got pending traffic fines in Delhi? Here's your chance to clear them at a discount—Lok Adalat is back on September 13, running from 10am to 4pm at court complexes citywide.
It's a joint effort by Delhi Traffic Police and the State Legal Services Authority to help people quickly resolve compoundable traffic violations without breaking the bank.
How to participate
To participate, just download your challan from the Delhi Traffic Police website (they allow up to 60,000 downloads per day), print it out, and bring it along with your vehicle registration and ID.
Private vehicle owners can settle up to five notices and two challans per vehicle; commercial vehicles get two per vehicle.
The Lok Adalat held on March 8 cleared over 1.5 lakh challans—so this is a real chance to wipe the slate clean if you've got tickets piling up.