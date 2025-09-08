Next Article
Cricketers, other celebs at Bengaluru hotel party raided by police
Bengaluru police raided a late-night party at JW Marriott on Sunday after a tip-off about a gathering continuing past curfew.
About 120 people were there—including some cricketers—when the Central Crime Branch showed up in the early hours.
FIR filed under drug, curfew laws
No drugs were found at the scene, but medical tests revealed a few guests had used cannabis before arriving.
Police have filed an FIR under drug and curfew laws, and they're now working to track down everyone involved—including the event organizers.
The incident has put a fresh spotlight on Bengaluru's ongoing nightlife controversies.