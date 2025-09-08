Next Article
Chennai: 17-year-old held for bomb hoax call at metro station
A 17-year-old from Kallakurichi was arrested by Chennai police for making a hoax bomb threat call to the Koyambedu Metro station.
The complaint was lodged on September 5, 2025.
The call, made to the women's helpline, claimed a bomb was planted but ended abruptly—prompting quick action from metro staff and police.
Call traced back to teenager
After thorough checks found no real threat, police traced the call back to the teenager using his mobile number.
He was taken into custody, his phone seized for investigation, and he's now been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.
The incident is a reminder that hoaxes can have serious consequences—even if they start as a joke.