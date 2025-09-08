IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat

Schools closed in Jaisalmer, fishing banned in Gujarat

Flooding has already hit Rajasthan's Dausa district hard, overflowing dams. In Jaisalmer, schools have been closed due to the flooding.

In Gujarat, reservoirs are nearly full and fishing is banned along the coast due to rough seas.

Over 5,500 people have been evacuated since June as rainfall has been much higher than usual, putting extra pressure on local communities and flood management teams.