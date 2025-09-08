Next Article
IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat
The IMD has put several districts in Gujarat on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.
Parts of Rajasthan are under a yellow alert with more downpours expected through September 8.
A deep depression is moving across the region but should weaken soon.
Schools closed in Jaisalmer, fishing banned in Gujarat
Flooding has already hit Rajasthan's Dausa district hard, overflowing dams. In Jaisalmer, schools have been closed due to the flooding.
In Gujarat, reservoirs are nearly full and fishing is banned along the coast due to rough seas.
Over 5,500 people have been evacuated since June as rainfall has been much higher than usual, putting extra pressure on local communities and flood management teams.