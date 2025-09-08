Jammu-Srinagar highway reopening soon after landslide clearance
The Jammu-Srinagar highway, shut since August 26 due to heavy rains and landslides, is finally close to reopening.
NHAI teams are clearing debris and big rocks—especially at Udhampur's Thard section—after a brief reopening on August 30 didn't last.
Repairs are now in their final stretch.
Over 4,000 vehicles stranded
Persistent rain is still slowing cleanup, leaving over 4,000 vehicles stranded across various locations, including Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, the Kashmir Valley, and Punjab.
The army and local residents have stepped up, providing food to those stuck.
The Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been paused for two weeks, but the Mughal Road remains open for travel between Poonch and Shopian.
If you're heading toward Katra or Udhampur, don't forget your photo ID!