Jammu-Srinagar highway reopening soon after landslide clearance

Over 4,000 vehicles stranded

Persistent rain is still slowing cleanup, leaving over 4,000 vehicles stranded across various locations, including Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, the Kashmir Valley, and Punjab.

The army and local residents have stepped up, providing food to those stuck.

The Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been paused for two weeks, but the Mughal Road remains open for travel between Poonch and Shopian.

If you're heading toward Katra or Udhampur, don't forget your photo ID!