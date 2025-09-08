Next Article
Rajasthan: Schools, Anganwadi centers closed in Jaisalmer due to rain
All schools and Anganwadi centers in Jaisalmer are closed today (Monday) after the weather department warned of heavy rainfall.
Students from classes 1-12 get a day off to stay safe at home, but school staff still need to show up.
The district has made it clear—any school that ignores this order could face strict action.
₹16 crore aid for farmers, schools
In nearby Dausa district, continuous heavy rainfall has flooded streets and even caused the Haripura dam to overflow. Relief teams are on standby for emergencies.
Rajasthan's government is stepping in with ₹16 crore to repair almost 650 schools and 16 dams, plus plans to help farmers whose crops were hit by the floods.