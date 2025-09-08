Rajasthan: Schools, Anganwadi centers closed in Jaisalmer due to rain India Sep 08, 2025

All schools and Anganwadi centers in Jaisalmer are closed today (Monday) after the weather department warned of heavy rainfall.

Students from classes 1-12 get a day off to stay safe at home, but school staff still need to show up.

The district has made it clear—any school that ignores this order could face strict action.