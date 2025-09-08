Next Article
Central government employees to get 3% DA hike soon
Good news for over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners—Dearness Allowance (DA) is expected to go up by 3% just in time for Dussehra and Diwali.
This increase, linked to the latest inflation numbers, will move DA from 55% to 58% of basic pay, helping cushion rising living costs.
Monthly DA for someone earning basic salary of ₹18,000
With the hike, someone earning a basic salary of ₹18,000 will see their monthly DA rise by ₹540—from ₹9,990 to ₹10,440—and those with higher salaries benefit even more.
These regular DA updates happen twice a year and are separate from any big pay commission changes but should give household budgets a welcome boost right before the festive shopping rush.