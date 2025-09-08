Next Article
Delhi: Man steals ₹1cr kalash from Jain ceremony
A man named Bhushan Verma pulled off a bold theft during a religious ceremony near Delhi's Red Fort on September 3.
Disguised as a Jain priest, he blended into the crowd and made off with a gold kalash—an ornate vessel worth over ₹1 crore and set with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds—that belonged to businessman Sudhir Jain.
Police are still trying to ascertain Verma's motives
Police got on the case quickly, using CCTV footage to spot Verma leaving with the kalash in his bag while everyone was distracted.
He was arrested five days later in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The stolen vessel was recovered after his arrest.
Right now, police are questioning him about his motives. The investigation is ongoing.