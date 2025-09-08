Red alert issue for Gujarat, Rajasthan; heavy downpour in 48hrs 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, indicating that flash floods are likely to occur in Gujarat and Rajasthan during the next two days. In Gujarat, the red alert covers Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, and parts of Saurashtra-Kutch regions. Patan is under an orange alert. Additionally, a new western disturbance is predicted to bring rain to Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and western and eastern Uttar Pradesh this week.

Weather forecast Fishermen warned to not venture into sea Ahmedabad, Surendranagar and Kheda are also likely to witness heavy showers. South Gujarat is under an orange alert. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions. The state has already recorded 23% above-normal rainfall this monsoon season. In Rajasthan, the Jaisalmer administration has declared a holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centers on Monday. District collector Pratap Singh said this decision was taken in light of the IMD alert predicting heavy rainfall.

Relief efforts Union minister announces aid for flood-hit areas Dausa district has also been severely affected with over 177mm of rainfall, leading to waterlogging due to Haripura dam overflow Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore visited the flood-hit areas in Dausa on Sunday. He announced ₹16 crore for repairing nearly 650 schools and 16 dams affected by the floods. The IMD said a deep depression over North Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan moved west-northwest at 8km/h. By September 8 morning, it was centered near the Rajasthan-Pakistan border.