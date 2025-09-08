WhatsApp goes down: Users unable to text, post status updates

The outage has led to a range of problems for users. According to Downdetector, 46% of the reports were about server connection issues, while 28% were related to website access problems, and 26% were about app lag. Users have complained about group messages not loading, the app crashing repeatedly, and also being unable to post status updates.

Meta yet to acknowledge outage

Despite the widespread disruption, Meta has not yet acknowledged the outage. This isn't the first time WhatsApp has faced such a problem. Back in April, a similar disruption was reported with 81% of users facing issues while sending messages. Outages on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook are usually caused by server downtime or disruptions in the Domain Name System (DNS) server.