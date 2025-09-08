Underwater 'city' of social octopuses challenges old beliefs

Octlantis—and its neighbor Octopolis—are packed with dens built from shells, with Octopolis also incorporating human-made debris. These cozy shelters help the octopuses stay safe from predators and give them a rare chance to live close together on an otherwise empty seafloor.

More social and adaptable than we thought

With not many good hiding spots around, these octopuses have turned into creative "engineers," building and defending their dens.

Scientists noticed behaviors like sharing space, fighting for territory, and even kicking out neighbors—all showing that these sea creatures are way more social and adaptable than we thought.